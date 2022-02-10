Truck blockades of Canada's capital and US border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit, have forced the shutdown of a Ford plant as the company warned the protests could have widespread implications for the North American auto industry.

The blockade by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day on Wednesday at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

Traffic was prevented from entering Canada, while US-bound traffic was still moving.

The bridge carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, and Canadian authorities expressed increasing worry about the economic effects.

Ford said late on Wednesday that parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule.

GM and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, reported normal operations on Wednesday, although Stellantis had to cut shifts short the previous day at its Windsor minivan plant.

"This interruption on the Detroit-Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border," Ford said in a statement.

"We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have a widespread impact on all automakers in the US and Canada."

A growing number of Canadian provinces have moved to lift some of their precautions as the Omicron surge levels off, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the measures the federal government is responsible for, including the one that has angered many truck drivers: a rule that took effect January 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.

Not backing down

Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm against an easing of Canada's Covid-19 restrictions in the face of mounting pressure during recent weeks by protests against the restrictions and against Trudeau himself.

"The reality is that vaccine mandates, and the fact that Canadians stepped up to get vaccinated to almost 90 percent, ensured that this pandemic didn't hit as hard here in Canada as elsewhere in the world," Trudeau said in Parliament.