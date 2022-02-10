WORLD
Libya PM Dbeibah survives 'assassination' bid
Assailants fire several gunshots at Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's car in capital Tripoli before escaping from the site, media reports say.
Shooting comes after PM Dbeibah vowed to defy a planned vote in parliament to replace him. / AA
February 10, 2022

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt when unidentified persons shot at his car in the capital Tripoli, Al Arabiya TV and Al Hadath TV reported.

Several gunshots hit Dbeibah's car and the assailants managed to escape the scene, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported early on Thursday.

A source close to him called it a clear assassination attempt, amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government.

The source, who sought anonymity, said Dbeibah had been returning home when shots were fired from another vehicle that fled, and the incident had been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation.

Such an attempt, if confirmed, would aggravate the crisis over control of Libya, where Dbeibah has said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.

UN recognition of GNU

Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) that was meant to oversee the run-up to an election in December.

Rival factions have been jostling for the position after the election process fell apart amid disputes over the rules, such as the legitimacy of Dbeibah's own candidacy for president after he pledged not to run.

The UN's Libya adviser and Western countries have said they continue to recognise the GNU and have urged Libyan political institutions to instead focus on holding elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
