Five rangers and a soldier have been killed and 10 others wounded in an ambush by unnamed militants in a northern Benin park, the park's management said in a statement.

"In the afternoon of Tuesday, February 8, a team of rangers was ambushed in W National Park in Benin, while carrying out a patrol at the northern limit of the Park where it intersects with Burkina Faso and Niger," African Parks said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Tuesday's attack was the deadliest in a series of recent incidents blamed on militants in the north of the country, increasing fears about widening militant violence.

African Parks, the South African non-profit group that manages the W National Park and the Pendjari National Park, said reinforcements from Benin's army and additional rangers have been deployed on the ground.