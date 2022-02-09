Nearly 9,000 people in India ended their lives in 2020 due to unemployment and financial difficulties amid the sudden lockdown that the country imposed during the first wave of the coronavirus, according to government data.

Speaking at Parliament, Junior Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 8,761 people "died by suicide due to unemployment, bankruptcy or indebtedness in the year 2020."

A total of 25,251 people in the country had ended their own lives between 2018 and 2020 because of the financial crisis, Rai added.

More than 17,000 farmers ended their lives between 2018 and 2020, the minister said.

The government has also underlined that it launched various employment and income generation initiatives.

Burden of mental disorders

The Home Ministry has said that its flagship programmes, including domestic production, digitalisation, cleanliness, smart cities, housing, infrastructure, and industry, have the potential to boost productive employment opportunities.