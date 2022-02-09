Artificial intelligence has been in the spotlight for its ability to discriminate and reflect prejudices against groups of people, be it on the grounds of race, religion, or gender.

This, of course, is a result of the prejudices held by the people behind the AI - artificial intelligence is susceptible to the prejudices and discriminatory attitudes held by its creators.

Ageism - or prejudice and discrimination on the basis of age - is included in the list as the elderly are continuously neglected in the field of AI, thus excluding their experiences and concerns.

This was exactly the point of concern in a recent policy brief by the World Health Organization, which warned that ageism, when exhibited by AI, could have serious impacts on the health of the elderly.

“Specifically for older people, ageism is associated with a shorter lifespan, poorer physical and mental health and decreased quality of life,” WHO says, adding that it “can limit the quality and quantity of health care provided to older people.”

How can AI help care for the elderly?

AI technologies are being increasingly used in health sectors, and have great potential to improve healthcare for the old and ageing population.

To begin with, AI can have considerable predictive power when it comes to illnesses and potential health hazards when utilised for remote monitoring, replacing human supervision.

Through the instalment of health monitoring technologies and sensors in the environment, AI can track individuals’ activities and health status over long periods of time, all the while collecting data.

This continuous data collection would train the AI to detect unusual and potentially dangerous activities, giving the system an outstanding predictive ability of “disease progression and health risks for older populations,” while also personalising healthcare as each individual would be monitored separately.

These systems could predict whether the person is at risk of falling or other injuries, and even “assess the relative risk of disease, which could be useful for the prevention of noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes.”

In short, using AI for remote monitoring would improve diagnosis, while also tackling the pressing issues of understaffing and human error.

Artificial intelligence can also be utilised in drug development owing to its unique ability to work with large data sets and efficiency.

Despite the outstanding potential of AI, its use in caring for the elderly comes with a number of caveats, including the challenge of ageism.

How is AI ageist?

“AI algorithms can fix existing disparities in health care and systematically discriminate on a much larger scale than biased individuals,” warns the WHO.