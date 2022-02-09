Amid widespread speculation about whether Russia will invade Ukraine or not, most European citizens think both NATO and the EU should stand with Kiev.

According to a recent poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), 62 percent of European respondents said NATO should come to Ukraine’s aid against a possible Russian invasion and 60 percent said the EU should support Kiev.

“The data suggests something of a geopolitical awakening in Europe,” said Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), who carried out the survey in seven European countries which account for two-thirds of the EU’s population.

“EU states have been portrayed as divided, weak and absent on Ukraine, but European citizens are united: they agree Vladimir Putin may pursue military action, and that Europe, together with its Nato partners, should ride to Ukraine’s aid,” Leonard added.

Although there has been much talk that European governments are divided over the conflict, European citizens seem united around three key ideas.

In general, people generally believe there will be another Russian invasion of Ukraine as 73 percent of respondents in Poland see an invasion as likely. The same is true of 64 percent in Romania, 55 percent in Sweden, 52 percent in Germany, 51 percent in France and Italy, and 44 percent in Finland.

Secondly, many Europeans see Russian aggression as a problem not only for Ukraine but for European security in general.