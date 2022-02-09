The UN's top court has ordered Uganda to pay the Democratic Republic of Congo $325 million in reparations over a brutal war two decades ago, just a fraction of the $11 billion demanded by Kinshasa.

Judges at the Hague-based ICJ said on Wednesday that Kinshasa had failed to show evidence that its central African neighbour was directly responsible for any more than 15,000 of the deaths in the five-year war.

"The court sets out the total amount of compensation awarded to the DRC, which is 325 million US dollars," said ICJ chief judge Joan Donoghue as she read out the judgment.

Uganda must pay $225 million for damage to persons, $40 million for damage to property, and $60 million for damage to natural resources, said Donoghue.

The ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a blow to DRC after a long legal battle for compensation over the devastating 1998-2003 conflict that left thousands of people dead.

READ MORE:Uganda LRA commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison over war crimes