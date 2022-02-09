Syrian opposition forces have criticised the United Nations for advocating a "step for step" approach to resolving the grinding conflict, saying it will further embolden an intransigent regime.

On Wednesday, the Syrian opposition forces' High Negotiations Committee (HNC) said step for step diplomacy would give "incentives" to a regime that has already demonstrated its rejection of a UN-led peace process.

"It will push it towards more intransigence, and will impede implementation of international resolutions," it said in a statement.

Speaking at the conference, Salem al Meslet, head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, said that a united opposition would send "an important message to the UN envoy".

The last round of UN-organised peace talks in October failed to make any progress, and UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has highlighted "great mistrust on all sides".

Decade-old campaign