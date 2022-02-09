Human Rights Watch has said that Tunisian authorities are using emergency laws to place people in "secret detention", warning that the practice was becoming ever more common under President Kais Saied.

"The Tunisian authorities are using what they are calling assigned residences to conceal secret detentions on the pretext of a state of emergency," the rights group said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Assigned residences were already common under former president Beji Caid Essebsi. But abuses under this extrajudicial measure have increased since President Kais Saied granted himself extraordinary powers," the group said.

Saied on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze parliament and seized wide-ranging authority, later moving to rule by decree.

On Saturday, he said he would dissolve a key judicial watchdog.

'An alarming step toward a lawless state'

HRW urged the authorities to "immediately" end arbitrary detentions "or use the legal, fully transparent route to allow for a judicial challenge".