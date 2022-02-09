Apple is expanding the iPhone's capabilities to accept contactless payments, making it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware.

Now the iPhone will be able to act as a payment terminal itself, without any additional hardware, Apple said on Tuesday.

It will give Apple a competitive edge in the growing world of contactless payments, in which the iPhone, as well as Apple Pay, play a dominant role by effectively turning the iPhone into a point-of-sale terminal.

The iPhone has been used as a contactless way to pay for goods and services since Apple Pay launched in 2014. But it required merchants to have their own point-of-sale hardware in order to accept contactless payments.

Shares of payment platform company Block, formerly known as Square Inc. with its well-known iPhone dongle used to accept payments, fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after Apple’s announcement.

Those devices ranged in price from $50 for contactless payment device that sat next to a cash register, to devices that cost hundreds of dollars and would allow an employee or shop owner to accept payments anywhere in a store or restaurant.

Frustrating devices

The cheaper devices often have to be kept charged and paired to an existing point-of-sale system, which can be frustrating when they fail.

Because of the cost, often only large retailers would have mobile tap-to-pay devices. Apple’s own retail employees have used a device bolted onto an iPhone to accept contactless payments in its stores, for example.

“Oftentimes our contactless reader has issues or is finicky so it’ll be great to offer this new way to pay as a backup and not have to buy new hardware to do it," said Mimi Striplin, owner of The Tiny Tassel, a jewelry store in Charleston, South Carolina.