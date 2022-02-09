“In a few days, we have achieved more than in the last two years,” said Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his first official visit to North Macedonia on January 18, 2022.

The neighbours have a long-lasting dispute, which resulted in Bulgaria vetoing North Macedonia’s path to EU accession. It blocked North Macedonia first in 2020 and renewed this stance during the General Affairs Council’s meeting in Luxembourg last June.

Bulgaria was the first country to recognise North Macedonia’s independence (then known as the Republic of Macedonia). However, controversies over shared history, language, territorial dispute, and recognition of the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia drove a wedge between both governments. There is a frequently heard opinion that Bulgarians and Macedonians are the same people, but due to geopolitical factors, after World War II, “Bulgarians were divided into two countries.”

At present, both have new governments which seem ready for a solution. Last year, the Harvard Boys Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev broke the country’s electoral deadlock in Bulgaria. After three elections in a year, a new government was finally in place.

On the other hand, after a local poll on October 31, the North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigned. The political crisis lasted two months and resulted in Deputy Finance Minister Dimitar Kovacevski becoming the new prime minister.

'If my neighbour is happy, my own work will go easier, too'

On January 18, two days after the new prime minister’s election, Petkov visited Skopje, the North Macedonian capital. On his part, Kovacevski said they found “common ground for mutual respect” and described the meeting as the start of a new chapter in mutual relations.

Along the same line, Petkov stated that Northern Macedonia has no territorial claims, which is a positive signal from their end. The problem is that the geographic region of Macedonia includes some parts of southwest Bulgaria. As a goodwill gesture, hours before Petkov’s visit, Skopje informed the United Nations that the short name “North Macedonia” and its antecedent “Republic of North Macedonia” refer only to the country, not the broader geographical region.

Additionally, the Skopje-Sofia air route is expected to become a reality within two months. A railway line between the capital cities and the problematic language used towards Bulgarians in Macedonian textbooks were discussed. Last year, in the same context, former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promised to remove “Bulgarian” before the term “fascist occupier,” routinely used in history books.

Similarly, Kovacevski has also pledged to strengthen the flow of communication and handle swiftly any anti-Bulgarian acts, said Petkov.

However, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that Petkov’s Skopje visit was “hasty” and that acts of this nature could be misinterpreted as concessions from the Bulgarian side.

In response, Petkov retorted that the Skopje meeting was not an act done in a hurry. Rather, it “was awfully late,” given that it took 30 years to reach this point.

A week after the Skopje meeting, Kovacevski arrived in Sofia for an official visit. The counterparts agreed on three key dossiers: agriculture, small and medium enterprises, and the Sofia-Skopje railway.

An axe without a shaft is no threat to the forest