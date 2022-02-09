WORLD
Iran unveils third-generation missile with 1,450km range
The missile is propelled by solid fuel and the preparation time needed for its launch has been cut to one sixth of what is normally required.
The development comes a day after the resumption of talks in Vienna on salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. / Reuters
By Sandip BARDHAN
February 9, 2022

Iran has unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometres.

It was displayed on Wednesday during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to the Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC) missile bases, semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday.

"The strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC that is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high manoeuvrability," Tasnim said.

"The modified design of "Kheibarshekan" has reduced its weight by a third compared to similar missiles," Tasnim added. 

The preparation time needed for its launch has been cut to one sixth of what is normally required.

Vienna dialogue

The development came a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Delegates at the talks say they have made limited progress since they resumed in November.

Western powers say little time remains before Iran's nuclear advances make the 2015 deal restricting them redundant.

Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, criticised the United States' approach on Wednesday.

"Voices from the US government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks," he tweeted.

SOURCE:Reuters
