Iran has unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometres.

It was displayed on Wednesday during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to the Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC) missile bases, semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday.

"The strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC that is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high manoeuvrability," Tasnim said.

"The modified design of "Kheibarshekan" has reduced its weight by a third compared to similar missiles," Tasnim added.

The preparation time needed for its launch has been cut to one sixth of what is normally required.

