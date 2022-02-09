A Brazilian podcaster, who said on air that the South American country should have its own Nazi party, has triggered outrage.

Prosecutors say he could face charges for his comments that have triggered a massive backlash and warranted a probe.

"I think there should be a Nazi party recognised by law," Bruno Aiub said in an interview with lawmakers for his Flow Podcast show, one of the most listened to in Brazil, with 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube and one million on Twitch.

He said during the programme that "the radical left has much more space than the radical right, both should have space", and called for the creation of a Nazi party.

"If someone wants to be anti-Jewish, I think they have the right to be," added the presenter, who later apologised and claimed he was "totally drunk" when he made the comments.

The video of the show was taken down from social media and the production house, Estudio Flow, said in a statement on Tuesday it had fired the host.

READ MORE:Far-right ideas have grown ‘exponentially’ in the UK

Outrage and condemnation