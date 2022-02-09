India has summoned South Korea's ambassador to protest against a social media post about disputed Kashmir by Hyundai Motor’s partner in Pakistan, an official said.

The envoy was called to the Foreign Ministry, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday, where he was told the "offending" Facebook post "concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise."

Hyundai, a South Korean automobile manufacturer, is facing a severe backlash in India after its partner in Pakistan commemorated on Facebook what it called "the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination."

The post was made by Pakistan's Nishat Group, the country's largest business conglomerate, on Saturday, when Pakistan marked its annual Day of Solidarity with Kashmir.

"Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," a Twitter account associated with the automaker's Pakistan operations posted on Sunday.

Bagchi said in a statement that the foreign ministers of India and South Korea also spoke over the phone, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said he "regretted the offence caused to the people and government of India by the social media post."

READ MORE: Pakistan should invoke universal jurisdiction for India’s crimes in Kashmir

READ MORE: Voiceless no more: The Russell Tribunal on Kashmir

Backlash in India

The backlash in India was mostly felt on social media, particularly Twitter, where people demanded an apology from the company and called for a boycott.

Hyundai Motor India issued a statement on Tuesday calling the post by its Pakistan partner "unsolicited" and "offending."

Hyundai is the second-largest car seller in India after Maruti Suzuki, which is owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp.