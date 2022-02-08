A Taliban delegation is in Geneva for a week of NGO-hosted talks on humanitarian access and human rights, as crisis-besieged Afghanistan's new governors expand their international engagement.

The Geneva Call foundation, which works to protect civilians during conflict, said on Tuesday it was hosting a conference on Afghanistan behind closed doors from Monday to Friday, aimed at enhancing unimpeded the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the country.

"The country is facing a complex emergency due to past overlapping armed conflicts, Covid-19 and its socio-economic consequences, and extreme weather," the non-governmental organisation said in a statement.

"Today, 23 million Afghan people are at risk of malnutrition and 97 percent of the population lives under the poverty level."

Geneva Call said it had therefore invited the Taliban to a conference "to discuss the status of humanitarian assistance, the protection of civilians, respect of healthcare and the issue of landmines and explosive remnants of war".

The delegation will also meet with Swiss and other European officials, plus the Red Cross –– though Switzerland's Foreign Ministry insisted on Tuesday that their presence on Swiss soil did not constitute recognition of the Taliban.

Taliban seized control in mid-August after the Western-backed government collapsed while the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan. It immediately declared the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (or IEA).

Since then, Afghanistan has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging, while the halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in a country already devastated by decades of war.

Seeking international recognition

The Taliban feels it is inching closer towards international recognition, its Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told the AFP news agency last week, in his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo.

No country has formally recognised the government installed after the Taliban seized power.

But Muttaqi said the Taliban is slowly gaining international acceptance.