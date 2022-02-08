More than 300,000 people have been displaced by warfare in Ethiopia's Afar region since December, the regional adminsitration has said, accusing Tigray rebels of killing civilians and looting.

Officials in the Afar region said in a statement on Monday that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (or TPLF) had invaded that region in December.

"It has massacred innocent people, looted and destroyed various institutions, and displaced more than 300,000 innocent people," the statement said, without giving further details.

It was not immediately possible to reach TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda on Tuesday for comment.

The Afar statement said Tigrayan rebels were advancing towards a checkpoint at Serdo, on the highway that links landlocked Ethiopia to Djibouti, the region's main port.

Fighting was raging in five districts and in the town of Abala, it said.

Aid blockade

The United Nations has said that the fighting in Afar was blocking the delivery of food to neighbouring Tigray region, where several hundred thousand people are living in famine conditions.

"People are fleeing in absolute fear in all directions," said an aid worker in Afar, who asked not to be named.

The aid worker told that one of her colleagues had been killed in the fighting and two were missing.

Her organisation had transported two injured children to get medical treatment, she said. During the journey, a colleague called their mother to tell them the children's father had been killed.

War erupted in Tigray in November 2020, pitting the Ethiopian government and its allies, including Afar troops, against militias loyal to TPLF, which controls the region.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across three regions in Ethiopia and into neighbouring Sudan.

