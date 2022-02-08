As the world enters the third year of a health pandemic during which face coverings have become universally acceptable, you would think France might have toned down its opposition to how some women dress.

For years, politicians from the far Left and Right, together with many in between, have rallied against Muslim-linked garments they view as challenging secular values. Particular angst has been aimed at anything that might conceal distinctive features in a public space.

This led directly to the so-called “Burqa Ban” of 2011. The deceit behind the legislation was that any kind of potential face disguise – from balaclavas to full vizor motorbike helmets – was not allowed in inappropriate situations because of “security concerns”. In fact, everyone knew that coverings had to be vaguely Islamic for the police and then judges handing out fines and prison sentences to take an interest.

This much-vaunted law certainly seems redundant in 2022, when the vast majority of France’s population is routinely hiding mouths and noses behind a mask. Under such circumstances, how can anyone be remotely bothered by the tiny minority of Muslims – estimated at less than 2,000 – who choose to wear niqabs, which cover the face except for the eyes?

The answer is, sadly, that plenty of vindictive reactionaries are still very angry. Their meddling now extends to the hijab, which is best described as a modest headscarf. Incredible as it might sound, precious parliamentary time has just been devoted to the issue of whether the state should allow sportswomen to wear it.

It is inconceivable that anyone would cause upset by covering their head while playing golf, tennis, hockey, or numerous other games. Caps, bobble hats and hoodies are all regularly seen on pitches yet the ferociously disingenuous upholders of French secularism in the Paris Senate have just voted to ban hijabs – which they describe “as conspicuous religious symbols” – from all competitions organised by sports federations.

It is very important to note that laicite – France’s very peculiar version of secularism – does not ban religion itself; on the contrary, it is meant to protect it, and the values and freedoms associated with religious expression.

Despite this, Senators also provided zero evidence when they suggested that the safety of athletes could be put at risk by the hijab. It all sounds ridiculously petty (how often has a cap, bobble hat, or hoodie been considered a safety hazard?) yet the measure was passed by 160 votes in favour to 143 against.