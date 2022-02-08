A three-month election campaign season kicked off in the Philippines on Tuesday, February 8.

Filipinos are scheduled to go to the polls on May 3 to elect their new president, vice president and half of the 24-seat Senate.

More than 67 million people have registered to vote, including nearly 1.7 million Filipinos who live overseas.

Candidates will also be vying for 18,000 local seats, as voters are set to elect new provincial governors, town mayors and the House of Representatives. Their campaign will open on March 25.

Incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte announced earlier this year he wouldn’t run for another term. Known for his controversial war on drugs which killed thousands, and criticised by human rights groups for his human rights record, Duterte has remained largely popular in the Philippines.

Here are the key contenders for his job:

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr

The son and namesake of the late authoritarian leader has topped recent opinion polls. Marcos’ 14-year rule, which defined the Philippines’ recent history, ended when he was deposed in 1986 in an army-backed uprising. The 64-year-old Ferdinand Marcos Jr has described atrocities and human rights abuses widely documented to have taken place under his father’s rule as “lies”.

The Marcos family was allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991, and has since made a remarkable political comeback. Marcos Jr was elected vice governor and governor of the Ilocos Norte province, as well as congressman and senator. One of his sisters, Imee Marcos, currently serves in the country’s Senate.

His running mate is Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president and current mayor of the city of Davao.

While she is running as Marcos Jr's vice-president, she could end up in the presidential seat if the Supreme Court upholds one of the petitions filed against Marcos’ candidacy and aimed at disqualifying him.

Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo

Opposition leader Robredo, 56, is the current vice president and the only female candidate running for the presidential seat.

A former human rights lawyer, Robredo has pledged transparency and to strengthen the healthcare system. Having served as Duterte’s housing minister, she quit after being excluded from cabinet meetings, and has been a vocal critic of the president’s war on drugs, condemning its “senseless killings”.