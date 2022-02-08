French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may not have made headlines for reaching an agreement to de-escalate the Ukrainian crisis, but the meeting did make a splash online for the countless memes it generated.

After five hours of negotiations with Putin and analysts suggesting that the meeting was largely a failure for Macron, the optics of the meeting and the subtleties of diplomatic slights became one of the main talking points of the encounter.

One regional observer summarised the meeting in stark terms: "So Macron flew to Moscow, talked with Putin for over 4 hours, became a meme and then listened to Putin threaten an all-out war and make a rape analogy about Ukraine?"

Following the meeting, Putin failed to get Macron to agree on ending NATO enlargement or de-escalating tensions.

Despite the seriousness of the meeting, observers turned their attention to the abnormally long table that the two leaders sat on.

"There is more space between Macron and Putin than between the Russian troops and the Ukrainian borders," quipped one observer.

While others turned the oversized table into a badminton court.