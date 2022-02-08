Speculation and supercharged emotions reign supreme. Rationality cast aside. Right now, in the metaverse, things look very frothy indeed. Are we destined for a digital real estate crash, now that many pieces of virtual property are selling for more (and sometimes much more) than actual, real-world property?

TRT World reached out to Janine Yorio, the CEO of Republic Realm, a leader in metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) innovation and investment. According to the company’s website, “Republic Realm is one of the most active investors in and developers of the metaverse real estate ecosystem.”

The company invests in, manages, and develops assets “including NFTs, virtual real estate, metaverse platforms, gaming, and infrastructure.” Today, Republic Realm is one of the largest landowners in Axie Infinity, Decentraland, The Sandbox and Treeverse, all leading virtual spaces that allow users to create, use, and, most importantly of all, monetise their own virtual reality NFTs. In short, when it comes to the metaverse and virtual property, Yorio is very much a person in the know.

Republic Realm, owner of more than 3,000 NFTs, has holdings in 24 metaverse platforms. According to research carried out by Republic Realm, which Yorio was kind enough to share with TRT World, since January of 2021, “the average price of a parcel in the four major metaverses has increased by tenfold, from $1,265 to $12,684.”

For anyone looking to purchase property in the metaverse, the average price of a parcel of real estate is about $11,000 today. At the time of writing, according to Republic Realm’s research, the platform Decentraland “has a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion and more than 800,000 registered accounts.”

Interestingly, according to Yorio and her colleagues, the term “metaverse real estate” has absolutely “nothing to do with ‘real estate’ at all.” How so? In short, these are “programmable virtual spaces in very early-stage technology companies.

Unlike “real” real estate, there is “almost no chance of generating meaningful income from these assets. Real estate is generally a steady asset class that is used to counteract a portfolio’s exposure to tech or other high-risk asset classes.” However, this “asset class has exactly the opposite effect.”

Differences of definitions aside, do the gurus at Republic Realm see a crash coming any time soon?

In short, no. As the company’s research shows, “only about 25,000 individual crypto wallets actually own metaverse real estate.” In other words, in a world of eight billion people, very few are actually invested in this mysterious new world.

“Compared to the number of people (180m+) who own Bitcoin or 360k+ who own NFTs,” the researchers call metaverse property investments a “drop in the bucket.”

However, they stress that there is immense growth that has not yet been realised. Just because a crash is not inevitable any time soon, this doesn’t mean that a crash won’t come. Before going any further, it’s important to note that, rather obviously, Republic Realm very much has a horse in the metaverse race. In fact, it recently paid more than $4 million for land in Sandbox, the aforementioned futuristic platform.

Analysts at Republic Realm firmly believe that “the metaverse is the greatest wealth creation opportunity in our lifetime, the transition from a 2D internet to a 3D interactive one. Again, though, wealth creation for whom? Savvy investors, hedge fund managers, and wealthy celebrities, it seems.

As Republic Realm’s research notes, the majority of “investors in this space are either crypto “whales” – people who are already very comfortable with the risk and volatility of crypto investing or professional investors, specifically hedge funds and family offices.”

These are not your everyday citizens. They are “generally sophisticated investors who understand that this is a derivative trade of crypto and that total loss of principal is one likely outcome.”

Yorio stresses that, although “metaverse real estate prices have catapulted to new highs in recent months, the asset class is still held in the hands of very few people. As more investors look to gain exposure to this tightly-held asset class, they will find few good options and the existing choices are likely to further increase in value until new metaverse platforms selling their real estate come online.”

The best way – and perhaps the only sensible way – to invest in metaverse real estate she advises, “is through a broadly diversified portfolio, managed by professional investors” with inside knowledge.

In other words, if you plan on purchasing property in this (brave?) new world, please exercise caution. Speak with people in the know, otherwise, you could find yourself duped like the Florida-based investors of yesteryears.