Tunisia's main Western donors have voiced "deep concern" at the president's move to dissolve a body tasked with ensuring judicial independence after he seized wide powers last year in a move critics call a coup.

Ambassadors to Tunisia from the G7 group of rich democracies said "a transparent, independent and efficient judiciary and the separation of powers are essential for a functioning democracy that serves its people".

President Kais Saied announced his declaration to abolish the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday, a move the body rejected as illegal and an attempt to undermine judges' independence.

The head of the council, Youssef Bouzakher, told Reuters news agency on Tuesday that its members were defying Saied's push to close it down and were discussing via email their next steps to oppose the move.

Tunisia faces a massive crisis in public finances, with Tunisians already complaining of shortages of some goods and with the central bank governor warning of an economic collapse like in Venezuela or Lebanon.

While Tunisia has started talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a rescue package seen as necessary to unlock other financial help, donors have urged Saied to adopt an inclusive approach to reforms.

