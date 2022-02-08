Plastic production is expected to more than double by 2040, quadrupling waste in the world’s oceans by 2050.

A new report commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) warned on Tuesday that between 19 and 23 million tons of plastic waste enters the world’s waterways every year – an amount that is only expected to rise.

“From the poles to the remotest islands, from the surface of the sea to the deepest ocean trench, the marine plastic pollution problem has grown exponentially,” the report said.

The organisation estimates that even if pollution is completely halted, the amount of marine microplastics would still double by 2050, threatening marine life in multiple ways.

A recent study in the United Arab Emirates found that 75 percent of all dead green turtles and 57 percent of all loggerhead turtles in Sharjah had consumed marine debris, reports The Associated Press.

Both turtle species are endangered, according to the World Conservation Union.

“From pieces of plastic in the stomach, deadly snares around the neck to chemical plasticizers in the blood, the dangers to marine life are immense,” the WWF said in a press release.

The WWF report reviewed over 2,590 studies to assess the impact and scale of plastic pollution on ocean species and ecosystems, finding that almost every species group had encountered plastic pollution.

“According to a conservative assessment of current research, a total of 2,141 species have so far been found to encounter plastic pollution in their natural environments,” said the WWF.

The review found that 88 percent of marine species studied were negatively impacted by plastic, and up to 90 percent of all seabirds and 52 percent of all sea turtles ingested plastic.

Multiplying issue

The WWF report highlighted the grave threat of microplastics and nanoplastics in the ocean as their volume continues to multiply as pieces of plastic degrade into smaller and smaller particles.

“Once plastic is in the ocean it’s almost impossible to remove it. Moreover, once it has entered the ocean, it continues to break down: macroplastics become microplastics, and microplastics become nanoplastics, making recovery even more unlikely,” said the report.

According to the WWF, single-use plastics account for 60-95 percent of global marine plastic pollution, leading to 115 countries banning its use.

Plastic pollution not only affects the world food chain, but also ecosystems such as coral reefs and mangroves.

Key global regions, including the Mediterranean, the East China and Yellow Seas and Arctic sea ice are at serious risk from microplastic build up, after exceeding the WWF’s plastic pollution thresholds.

However, while marine pollution is a global threat, there is yet to be a global solution for it.

Countries across the world do not have a common legal framework in place for plastic production and waste management, making efforts to protect marine ecosystems further challenging.

Global agreement