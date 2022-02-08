The Saudi-led coalition has deployed newly formed units near Yemen's Marib where battles have abated.

The warring sides hold their positions in the fight for energy-rich areas that has led to the war's biggest escalation in years, military and government sources said on Tuesday.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement last month responded to losses in Shabwa and Marib at the hand of Emirati-backed forces with unprecedented assaults on alliance member the United Arab Emirates, dealing a fresh blow to stalled peace efforts.

Marib is vital because it is the internationally recognised government's last stronghold in North Yemen, and the country's sole gas producing region with one of its largest oilfields.

Three military sources said the UAE-backed Giants Brigade have halted their advance in Marib after penetrating a Houthi cordon around the main city and securing the route to oil-rich Shabwa in the south.

The coalition in January sent the Giants Brigade to main front lines after Houthi advances following years of stalemate, during which the UAE in 2019 largely reduced its presence.

Last week, the alliance deployed new units comprised of northern tribal and Salafi fighters, named the 'Happy Yemen Brigades', near Marib, two government sources said, in a restructuring of local forces battling the Shia Houthis.

The coalition did not respond to a request for comment.