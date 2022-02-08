Taiwan has thanked the United States for selling up to $100 million worth of equipment and services to support its air and missile defence systems.

"This is the second arms sale to Taiwan since President Joe Biden took office and the first time this year," Taiwan's presidential spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It...reflects the rock-solid partnership between Taiwan and the US."

The US State Department announced the agreement on Monday, as China ramps up incursions of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone.

According to a statement from US Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the deal covers engineering support and maintenance of air defence systems and will "ensure readiness for air operations".

"The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defence," said the US agency.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the deal, which will maintain its Patriot missile air defence system, is expected to take effect sometime in March.

The first major arms sale to Taiwan under Biden was last August, which saw the approval of 40 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery systems.

READ MORE:US military conflict with China possible over Taiwan: Chinese envoy