Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has edged past fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

It termed 59-year-old Adani “the world’s biggest wealth-gainer this year“, with an almost $12 billion jump in his personal fortune.

The report said the net worth of Ambani, the boss of oil-to-petrochemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, stood at $87.9 billion.

Adani, whose mine project in Australia has faced stiff opposition over environmental concerns, is riding high on his new green pledges, analysts say.

His empire boasts of aerospace, thermal energy and coal companies as well as ports. And now, the Adani Group founder is looking beyond “the fossil fuel for expansion“, the Bloomberg report said.

