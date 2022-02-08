Mali's Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga has accused France of trying to partition the West African country during its military mission there, the latest flare-up in relations between Paris and Bamako.

In a 45-minute speech on Monday to diplomats gathered at his request, Maiga denounced France, the former colonial power and a vocal critic of the military regime that appointed him.

"We cannot be turned into vassals," he added.

"You cannot enslave the country. That is over," he said, a reference to the country's past as a colony of France.

But Maiga stopped short of calling for the departure of the anti-militant force that France leads in Mali.

Tensions have been mounting after French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at the junta's failure to stick to a timetable for a return to civilian rule.

Mali stepped up its denunciations of France after the West African bloc ECOWAS announced sanctions against Mali's military regime on January 9.

Bamako has accused Paris of having manipulated ECOWAS into its hard line against Bamako, a theme Maiga returned to in Monday's speech.

The aim had been to present Mali as a pariah, he said.