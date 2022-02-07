President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian state has nothing to do with Russian military contractors working in Mali.

Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, said the African country had the right to work with private Russian firms.

Putin said there were no complaints from Mali over the Russian military contractors' activity in the country.

France is strongly opposed to mercenary activity there.

Macron, asked about an assertion from Putin that the Kremlin has nothing to do with Russian military contractors in Mali, said: "The president's answer was clear."

But the French leader, speaking after talks with Putin in Moscow that focussed on the Ukraine crisis, did not say if he believed the Russian leader's assertion about the contractors.

Wagner involvement

The United States and the European Union have stepped up pressure against the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has been accused of abuses in the CAR and Libya and has reportedly discussed a major contract with Mali.