Robin, 20, from India’s southern city of Hyderabad, tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year. At the time, India’s healthcare system was overwhelmed with hundreds dying each day in need of medical oxygen.

Robin, who is autistic, was enrolled in the National Institute for Mentally Handicapped (NIMH) in Telangana state for over 15 years. There, he was given behavioural and speech therapy on a daily basis.

“In the last 15 years, he never skipped school. It was his second home. He could not process his abrupt withdrawal from school and would not eat anything for days,” his sister Shiney Roselin told TRT World, adding, “he was like a lifeless body in a room for over a week.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines autism as a neurodevelopmental condition that is characterised by a “lack of social and communication skills”. It says severely autistic children face difficulty transitioning from one activity to another.

For autistic children, any change in routine is accompanied by different levels of resistance. In India, where autism management infrastructure access is scarce and undemocratic, psychologists say the pandemic has undone most therapy efforts. Families of autistic children say lockdowns have made them more aggressive. Many have even lost the ability to speak after missing speech therapy.

“It is a spectrum disorder. One can be physically fit and educated, another can hardly maintain any eye contact or be able to walk or even differentiate between family or strangers. For the latter and their families, the pandemic has been an added tragedy,” said senior therapist Shahida Ahmed, who works at Learning Edge, a centre for autism and early intervention based in Srinagar, Kashmir.

When handling them at home, she emphasised that parents should make every step of life predictable.

“Sleeping in the same room on the same bed, having breakfast at a familiar place and many predictable activities keep them stable. Any change in this creates confusion,” Shahida said.

Failure to respond

Most autistic children have co-occurring neural conditions like epilepsy, depression, anxiety as well as difficulty sleeping and self-harm.

Robin’s sister says his consistent special schooling since childhood is what prevented him from experiencing pandemic anxiety.

“Initial days were difficult but given the special school-like atmosphere at home, created by our mother Shantakumari who also works at NIMH, he got accustomed to the homely routine,” she said.

“His day at home would be scribbling on his school book, playing irregular chords on his guitar, stacking and demolishing colourful rings, and even cycling in the backyard during the lockdown.”

But for children like Jaan Nissar in Srinagar, schooling even in pre-pandemic times was impossible. Born with Neural Tube Defect (NTD), Nissar also shows severe levels of autism. He cannot maintain eye contact or keep his head stable.

In May last year, his father Moin Ahmed, a doctor, tested positive. His mother Shamima was expecting a child. “Once they had to even leave Jaan Nissar alone while Shamima would run for errands to the market and Moin too was quarantined. He would cry for hours,” said their relative Hilal Ahmed.

For such families where both parents are employed, experts say autistic children have heightened levels of attention deficit making them more mentally hyperactive.

Dr Nidhi Singhal, director of research and training at Action For Autism (AFA), an NGO which started the autism movement in India, said, “a lot could have been done for these children to avoid what unfolded.”

Singhal added as the outbreak took place, AFA as a frontline organisation began chalking up ways to continue treatment.

“Many NGOs coordinated and we started working beyond our areas of responsibility…the government seemed non-existent in [terms of] response and relief,” she said.

Conversations with parents of these children also indicate a rising consumption of sedatives. International protocols for autism management highly discourage the use of drugs; they are only given as a last resort to suppress symptoms like hyperactivity.

“But doctors here prescribe psychiatric drugs for all autistic children,” Shahida said.

According to research, the use of sedative medicines like Alprazolam witnessed a steep rise during the pandemic in the US. No such data was available for India.

Jaan Nissar was progressing well with occupational and speech therapies, but became aggressive during lockdowns. In July 2022, he was admitted to hospital twice after his family took him to a local psychiatrist who had prescribed him sedatives that doctors said was an “overdose” for his body.