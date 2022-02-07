Starting a platform dedicated to the question of tackling endemic Islamophobia in France, isn't without its challenges. For one, the country's political establishment won't even acknowledge the term.

At worst, the country's politicians banned the country's only organisation collecting data on rising anti-Muslim violence in the country.

That, however, hasn't stopped Rafik Chekkat, a former lawyer turned writer, activist, and animator, from starting an organisation called 'Islamophobia' aimed at being an umbrella platform of resources.

"Our objectives are multiple," says Chekkat speaking to TRT World.

"We want to provide those fighting against Islamophobia with the most complete and useful tools possible. To do this, we must grasp Islamophobia in all its dimensions: political, religious, social, economic, psychological - and deploy our discourse on all media, including podcasts, videos, and magazines, in order to reach the widest possible audience," added Chekkat.

The ambitious objectives reflect the scale of the challenge Muslims face in the country.

Most recently, the French Senate voted to ban conspicuous religious symbols in sports, a move primarily aimed at the country's Muslim women - some of whom may play sports with a headscarf.

That spurred a petition by French activists to stop the controversial law. As it is, most national sports federations in the country, including the French Football Federation, forbids wearing the veil using arguments such as supposed neutrality in sport or even invoking principles of hygiene and safety.

Against this backdrop, the Muslim community's challenges are "immense", says Chekkat.

"Muslim people are hampered in their religious, social, economic and political life," says Chekkat adding, "mosques, humanitarian or rights associations, schools, publishers, sports clubs or even simple snack bars are subject to dissolution or closure procedures every week."

French President Emmanuel Macron over the past few years has incrementally ratcheted up his government's anti-Muslim policies, which has included the closure of Muslim schools, mosques, Islamic charities, organisations monitoring Islamophobia, publishing houses, and even pressuring mosques to sign a charter that forbids talking about discrimination and racism faced by the community.