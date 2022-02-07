WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests against classroom hijab ban grow in India
Hundreds of people have gathered in the southern Karnataka state to protest against the hijab ban in classrooms that started at a government school last month and spread to several others since.
Protests against classroom hijab ban grow in India
The minority Muslim community fears increased persecution under the Hindu nationalist government. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 7, 2022

A ban on headscarves at schools has prompted an outcry among Muslims in southern India, with large crowds taking to the streets to protest against the restrictions.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people gathered on roads and waving Indian flags in at least two towns in Karnataka state on Monday, the latest in several days of demonstrations held to condemn the bans.

The stand-off in Karnataka state has galvanised fears among the minority community about what they say is increasing persecution under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students at a government-run high school were told not to wear hijabs last month, an edict that soon spread to at least two other educational institutions in the state.

"It's discriminatory in nature and also it's against the rights that are provided under the constitution of India," Sumayya Roushan, president of the Girls Islamic Organisation Karnataka, said at a Monday press conference.

READ MORE:'India is not France,' say activists fighting to wear the hijab in schools

RECOMMENDED

'Robbing the future of the daughters of India’

One of the schools has since partially yielded, allowing its female Muslim students to attend class with a hijab but instructing them to sit in separate classrooms, according to local media.

Two other schools that had implemented a hijab ban declared a holiday and were closed on Monday.

Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governs Karnataka state and several prominent members have thrown their support behind the ban, which has been criticised by other political leaders.

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India," Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party tweeted last week.

The state's top court is expected to hear petitions on Tuesday and rule on whether to overturn the bans.

READ MORE:The ‘othering’ of Muslims is triggering mental health issues in India

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire