A ban on headscarves at schools has prompted an outcry among Muslims in southern India, with large crowds taking to the streets to protest against the restrictions.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people gathered on roads and waving Indian flags in at least two towns in Karnataka state on Monday, the latest in several days of demonstrations held to condemn the bans.

The stand-off in Karnataka state has galvanised fears among the minority community about what they say is increasing persecution under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students at a government-run high school were told not to wear hijabs last month, an edict that soon spread to at least two other educational institutions in the state.

"It's discriminatory in nature and also it's against the rights that are provided under the constitution of India," Sumayya Roushan, president of the Girls Islamic Organisation Karnataka, said at a Monday press conference.

