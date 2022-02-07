A special charity train carrying 750 tons of emergency goods from Turkiye to Afghanistan has reached its destination in the northwestern Herat province.

The train was received on Monday in a ceremony by Turkiye's Ambassador Cihad Erginay and acting Afghan government officials, according to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The aid will be distributed in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, the state agency tweeted.

The train left the Turkish capital Ankara late last month and traversed 4,168 kilometres (3,590 miles) via Iran and Turkmenistan to reach Afghanistan.

At least 11 humanitarian groups from Turkiye, under the umbrella of the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), are supplying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Acute hunger