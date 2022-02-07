When gunfire reverberated outside the presidential palace in the capital of Guinea-Bissau last week, the events unfolding in the small West African coastal nation appeared to confirm the existence of a dangerous ‘domino effect’ in the region. The coup attempt, which left at least six people dead, was thwarted.

Just two weeks earlier, Burkina Faso’s government was overthrown by its military, as President Roch Marc Christian Kabore became the fourth head of state to be removed from power in the region in the span of just over a year. Burkina Faso followed Guinea, where elected President Alpha Conde was deposed on September 5 last year. And Mali, which was the theatre of a coup and a “coup within a coup” in September 2020 and May 2021.

The military takeover in Burkina Faso came after protesters took to the streets of the capital to voice their anger at the government’s inability to stop armed attacks across the country, where violence by Al Qaeda and Daesh-affiliated groups has killed thousands and displaced 1.5 million people since 2013, according to UN estimates.

Why are coups ‘popular’ in West Africa?

It became a common pattern. Ahead of the 2020 coup in Mali, thousands of people took part in protests against the government of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita amid a post-election political crisis, citing rampant corruption and election fraud. The crisis was triggered by a decision of Mali’s constitutional court to overturn the election results for 31 seats, making Keita’s party the largest bloc by handing over an additional ten seats.

In Guinea, discontent towards the government of President Alpha Conde grew when he bypassed constitutional term limits to stay in power.

These are countries with overwhelmingly young populations who see little opportunities, jobs, and services available to them, often forcing those who have the means to undertake dangerous and costly journeys to look for them.

“It’s a celebration of hope that the military junta will bring positive changes to revive the economy and maintain security,” David Otto, Director of the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies tells TRT World, commenting on recent rallies in support of the military takeover in Burkina Faso.

“Burkinabes also see the coup as an anti-French resistance, as is the case in neighbouring Mali,” he argues.

“This massive support appears to be a new wave of resistance against French imperialism led by military juntas in the Sahel.”

French forces have been active in Mali since 2013 as part of the pan-Sahelian operation Barkhane, aimed at fighting armed groups in the region with troops stationed in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Last June, France began a military pullout as tensions soared between Paris and Bamako’s military leaders. They further escalated in early February when Mali ordered France’s ambassador out of the country.

“Africa is harvesting the consequences of the war on terror,” Olawale Ismail, a senior lecturer at King's College, London’s African Leadership Centre tells TRT World.