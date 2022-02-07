Iraq's parliament has indefinitely postponed a scheduled vote for the republic's president after most major political blocs boycotted the session.

On Monday afternoon, with only a few dozen MPs in the chamber, an official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that "there will be no vote to elect the president".

The assembly vote had been set for noon to elect the head of state — a post with a four-year mandate held by convention by a member of Iraq's Kurdish minority, and currently occupied by Barham Salih.

But a series of boycott calls had made it highly unlikely the 329-seat parliament in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone would be able to clinch the necessary two-thirds quorum.

The sweeping no-show deepens a political crisis in the war-scarred country which, almost four months after a general election, still hasn't chosen a new prime minister.

Key blocs boycott the vote

The turmoil comes after October polls were marred by record-low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of several months until final results were confirmed.

Intense negotiations among political groups since then have failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to name a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa al Kadhimi.

The largest parliamentary bloc to emerge from the vote, led by Muqtada al Sadr and holding 73 seats, became the first to announce a boycott on Saturday.