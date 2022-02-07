WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan returns 8 captured Armenian soldiers after talks with EU, France
The move to return the Armenian servicemen was on humanitarian grounds, Azerbajjan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages said.
Azerbaijan returns 8 captured Armenian soldiers after talks with EU, France
In return, Armenia has agreed to provide information about the Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers killed in the First Karabakh War. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 7, 2022

Azerbaijan has released eight Armenian prisoners in an effort to facilitate new talks with France and the European Union on the border conflict between the two countries.

The soldiers were released on Monday after being detained on November 16 last year, according to Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The French presidential office said the return came after mediation by France and the European Union and that the return was done by a French plane.

European Council President Michel showed his support of the "positive developments" on Twitter. 

In return, it is expected that Armenia provide information about the Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers killed in the First Karabakh War and presumably buried in mass graves.

RECOMMENDED

"Thanks to our diplomats as well as our soldiers who were mobilised for this operation," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war in 2020 that ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of territory that had been occupied by Armenian forces for more than 25 years.

Sporadic clashes have broken out in the area since then; Azerbaijan said some of the returned servicemen took part in November clashes that killed seven Azerbaijani and six Armenian soldiers.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Karabakh bloodshed is a result of silence on Armenia's occupation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire