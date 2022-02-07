NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has thanked the Turkish president for his “active support” and “personal engagement to find political solution” to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Stoltenberg said that he spoke with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine.

“I thanked him for his active support & personal engagement to find a political solution, and welcomed Turkiye’s strong practical support to #Ukraine,” he said.

“#NATO remains ready for dialogue,” he added.

Last week, Erdogan said that Turkiye is ready to host a summit of Russian and Ukrainian leaders to defuse the ongoing tensions.

Speaking to reporters on his way home from Ukraine, Erdogan said he is ready to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together.

Germany welcomes Ankara’s efforts