In July last year, when President Xi Jinping spoke at a ceremony in Tiananmen Square to celebrate 100 years of the Communist Party, one of the recurring themes of his speech was the “humiliation” and “subjugation” of the Chinese people in the aftermath of the Opium Wars (1839-42).

He has a reason to feel aggrieved. As do the 1.4 billion people of the Asian giant.

The 1842 Treaty of Nanjing and other agreements had paved the way for Western traders to enter several Chinese cities. More importantly, they forced China to accept western trade practises, giving the Western nations an unfair advantage over the natives.

“The West, especially Great Britain and France made a huge effort” to gain economic privileges in China, Helin Sari Ertem, Associate Professor of International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, tells TRT World.

“It is possible to say that the Opium Wars gave them this opportunity and started Western exploitation in China; in other words, the “century of humiliation”, through which the Chinese people suffered from the great pain caused by the Westerners,” Sari Ertem says.

“Seeing Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s reference to this humiliation, one can understand how the Western domination and exploitation still hurts the souls of Chinese people and gives nationalist leaders like Xi Jinping the manipulation of the masses via this trauma.”

Opium of the West

After years of unsuccessful attempts to open trade with China, Britain finally decided to follow the example of Spain and started to sell opium, which they obtained from the Indian colonies. The British had discovered the value of opium trade and they were determined to benefit from this easily accessible product.

This was followed by the Chinese government’s concerted effort to suppress the opium trade in 1839, with the Imperial Commissioner Lin Zexu ordering the destruction of all opium stored by British merchants in Canton (present-day Guangzhou).

A year later, in response to China’s move, the British government sent its warships — following a request from its merchants — which arrived at Hong Kong and attacked Canton in May 1841.

The first Opium War which started in 1839 ended on August 29, 1842 following the Treaty of Nanjing. China paid $21 million as an indemnity, ceded the territory of Hong Kong and also agreed to establish what the British called ‘fair and reasonable’ tariff.

Fourteen years after the first war, the second conflict took place between 1856 to 1860 — also known as the Anglo-French war — following new demands made by the British. A British-French alliance, formed following the defeat of British forces in the first attempt, saw the defeat of the Chinese. The Western powers were able to obtain even more commercial privileges as well as legal and territorial concessions in China.

The wars opened the Chinese market to Western trade and influence but also weakened the Qing dynasty’s power, along with its prestige. Embassies of foreign countries were established in Beijing. The feudal structure of China started collapsing and finally the Chinese dynasty was overthrown in 1911.

The incident has remained a traumatic memory in the history of China and Xi Jinping calls what happened to his country as a result of the Opium Wars as “humiliation and shameful aberration caused by malicious foreigners and unforgivable Chinese weakness”.

Past tense, present imperfect

Commenting on the impact of the Opium Wars on China’s current stance against the West, Assistant Professor of International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, Dr. Kadir Temiz, says: “Historical experiences of any state in the world generally shape their identity construction in the homeland. It also helps to make people more united under the umbrella of the current nation-state which has been trying to find legitimacy for the power.”