Ottawa's mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency to help deal with an unprecedented 10-day occupation by protesting truckers that has shut down much of the core of the Canadian capital.

"(This) reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Watson, who complained earlier in the day that the demonstrators outnumbered police and controlled the situation, did not give details of what measures he might impose.

The truckers' protest is now "completely out of control," the mayor said earlier as the city centre remained blocked by opponents of anti-Covid measures.

The protesters, who first reached the capital on January 29, have parked their big rigs on city streets and put up tents and temporary shacks, paralysing the capital to the consternation of officials and the mounting frustration of many residents.

"The situation at this point is completely out of control," Watson told a local radio station, adding that the protesters "have far more people than we have police officers."

"Clearly, we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle," he told CFRA radio. "This has to be reversed; we have to get our city back."

Mayor calls protesters 'insensitive'

Watson called the truckers "insensitive," as they have continued "blaring horns and sirens and fireworks, and turning it into a party."

The demonstrations began as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 health restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Locals have complained of the ceaseless sound of air horns and of being harassed, insulted or blocked by the protesters.

The truckers and their supporters have dug in, however, saying the protests will continue until the Covid-related restrictions are lifted.