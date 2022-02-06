Hundreds of people have marched through central Athens to protest what they say are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkiye.

According to Greek police, around 700 people marched on Sunday from Omonia Square at the centre of Athens to Syntagma Square in front of the Greek parliament.

They carried a life raft resembling the ones allegedly used by Greek authorities to push back asylum seekers from Greek territory.

Protesters, who gathered after a call from anti-racist groups, shouted slogans against "the assassination of migrants at the border" and held banners reading "Stop pushbacks and border violence".

In Syntagma Square they observed a minute of silence for the migrants who lost their lives.

‘Designed to discourage’

The protest followed a similar one on Saturday in Istanbul organised by Turkish humanitarian groups who marched to the Greek consulate to protest the recent deaths of 19 migrants near Turkiye’s border with Greece