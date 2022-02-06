WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK terror group kidnaps two journalists in Syria
Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet, who worked for an adversary media outlet, were kidnapped after the terrorists raided their houses overnight.
YPG/PKK terror group kidnaps two journalists in Syria
The two journalists were reportedly taken to an unknown location. / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 6, 2022

The YPG/PKK terror group has kidnapped two journalists working for a media outlet with links to a rival Kurdish group in Syria.

YPG/PKK terrorists raided the houses of Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet in Qamishli city in northeastern Syria overnight, local sources said on Sunday with the condition of anonymity. 

The journalists were reportedly taken to an unknown location by the terrorists.

According to the sources, the order to hold the two journalists was issued by Mahmut Ris, a member in the PKK terror group in Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq.

The two journalists work for ARK News outlet based in Erbil in northern Iraq, which has links to the Kurdish National Council, an adversary Syrian Kurdish political party.

On Saturday, the PKK terrorist group banned the Kurdish Rudaw TV in areas under its control in northeastern Syria.

READ MORE: Civilians killed, injured in YPG/PKK attack in Syria

RECOMMENDED

Turkiye 'neutralises' more terrorists

During its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The terror group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and EU.

Meanwhile, Turkish forces “neutralised” eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted while preparing to carry out attacks in the Operations Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE:Does Turkiye have a new PKK strategy?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire