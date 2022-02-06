The YPG/PKK terror group has kidnapped two journalists working for a media outlet with links to a rival Kurdish group in Syria.

YPG/PKK terrorists raided the houses of Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet in Qamishli city in northeastern Syria overnight, local sources said on Sunday with the condition of anonymity.

The journalists were reportedly taken to an unknown location by the terrorists.

According to the sources, the order to hold the two journalists was issued by Mahmut Ris, a member in the PKK terror group in Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq.

The two journalists work for ARK News outlet based in Erbil in northern Iraq, which has links to the Kurdish National Council, an adversary Syrian Kurdish political party.

On Saturday, the PKK terrorist group banned the Kurdish Rudaw TV in areas under its control in northeastern Syria.

