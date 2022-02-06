North Korea is pressing ahead with the development of its nuclear and missile programmes despite international sanctions.

North Korea kept developing "its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," according to a confidential report, which was compiled by sanctions monitors and shared with the 15 UN Security Council members recently.

"Maintenance and development of DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure continued," the report said.

DPRK also continued to seek material, technology and know-how for these programmes overseas, including through cyber-means and joint scientific research, it added.

Pyongyang is under major sanctions over its weapons programmes, including a ban on exports of coal, iron, lead, textiles, seafood and other products.

READ MORE:US seeks direct talks after North Korea tests 'most powerful' missile