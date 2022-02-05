Hundreds of people in Istanbul have marched to the Greek consulate to protest the deaths of 19 migrants near Turkiye’s border with Greece.

The demonstration on Saturday, organised by Turkish humanitarian groups, saw about 300 protesters walk to the consulate behind a banner reading “Close borders to racism, open to humanity.”

"This is more than hypocrisy, it's brutality ... We invite the Greek government to abandon these ugly policies," Kenan Alpay, vice chairman of humanitarian group Ozgur-Der, said referring to the pushbacks.

Turkish authorities said the 19 migrants froze to death earlier this week after being illegally pushed back across the border by Greek guards. Athens has strongly rejected the accusation.

“Greece is not doing this alone. It is the joint decision and will of Europe that leads to these pushbacks," said Fehmi Bulent Yildirim, chairman of IHH, a humanitarian aid group.

"People were stripped of their clothes and their belongings were taken. They were left to die," he added, calling on the European Parliament to “take action on this issue as soon as possible."

'All of the EU is responsible'