The first US troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border have arrived in Poland.

A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were US chain of command personnel landed on Saturday at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

"As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland," a Polish military spokesperson said.

TV footage showed temporary accommodation being prepared at the G2A Arena in the nearby town of Jasionka, while workers could be seen building a fence around the venue.

About 1,700 service members, mainly paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland "over the next days", US Army sources have said.

Counterdeployment

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.