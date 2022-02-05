US steps on lifting sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme have been "good but not enough" for Iran, as the country expects Washington to provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

The announcement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday after Washington restored the waivers to allow international nuclear cooperation projects on Friday.

"The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith ... While what is on paper is good, but it’s not enough," Amirabdollahian said.

“We demand guarantees in the political, legal and economic spheres. Certain agreements have already been reached,” he added.

The US on Friday said it was waiving sanctions in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as talks on reviving the deal enter the final stretch in Vienna.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran's civilian nuclear programme without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and non-proliferation.

'Tangible guarantees'

Amirabdollahian reiterated that one of the "main issues" in the JCPOA talks is obtaining guarantees that the US will not withdraw from the 2015 deal again.