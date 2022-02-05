The largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, led by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, has announced a boycott of a session called next week to elect the country's president.

The 73-member bloc's parliamentary chief, Hassan al Adhari, told a news conference on Saturday they will not attend Monday's session in the 329-seat house, making a vote unlikely although technically a quorum could be reached.

"We decided to freeze negotiations with political blocs regarding the formation of the next government until further notice,” al Adhari said.

“The Sadr’s bloc members will not attend the parliamentary session to elect the president of the republic except for first deputy speaker of parliament, Hakim al Zamili," al Adhari stated, without giving further details.

The decision to boycott Monday’s session comes amid deep differences between Shia blocs over the formation of the new Iraqi government.

'Not a consensus candidate'