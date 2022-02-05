WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia PM Morrison's deputy apologises for calling him 'hypocrite, liar'
In a leaked message, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who heads the junior partner in Morrison's coalition government, said last year that he had never trusted Morrison.
Australia PM Morrison's deputy apologises for calling him 'hypocrite, liar'
Australian PM Morrison has said in a statement that he accepted his Joyce's apology.
By Sandip BARDHAN
February 5, 2022

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has apologised to Prime Minister Scott Morrison for calling him "a hypocrite and a liar". 

"I want to apologise to the prime minister...I should have never written the text that I did," Joyce told a news conference on Saturday.

"My view from the backbench about the prime minister was based on assumption and commentary, not from a one-on-one working relationship."

He also said Morrison had rejected his offer to resign.

Morrison said in a statement that he accepted Joyce's apology.

In a leaked message, the deputy prime minister, who heads the junior partner in Morrison's coalition government, said last year that he had never trusted Morrison.

"He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time," Joyce wrote to a former staffer of Morrison's Liberal Party who had alleged sexual assault by a fellow staffer.

After Joyce's apology, Morrison responded, "Relationships change over time. Politicians are human beings too. We all have our frailties and none of us are perfect."

READ MORE:Sexual harassment 'widespread' in Australian parliament

Controversies

RECOMMENDED

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese said it was "untenable" for Joyce to continue as deputy prime minister.

"I couldn't care less that the Liberal Party members all don't like each," Albanese said at a briefing. 

"What I do care about is the consequences of a government that is dysfunctional."

Joyce's text message, first reported on Friday night by Nine Newspapers, was sent through a third party to former Liberal Party staffer. She had alleged she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House in March 2019.

Joyce's remarks further shake the political position of Morrison, who must call a federal election by May. His approval ratings have fallen over his handling of an Omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak.

Joyce became deputy prime minister in 2021 as the leader of the National Party, not as Morrison's appointee. 

Joyce's party, which has the power to remove him as its leader, said it would not be commenting beyond Joyce's statement.

The political commotion comes days after a controversy about an alleged exchange between senior Liberal Party members making derogatory remarks about Morrison.

READ MORE:Australian government under fire over rampant culture of misogyny

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire