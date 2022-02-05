A military investigation into the deadly attack during the Afghanistan evacuation has concluded that the deaths of more than 170 Afghans and 13 US service members were not preventable.

A suicide bomber, carrying 20 pounds of explosives packed with ball bearings, acted alone to carry out the strike at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport on August 26, the probe found.

At the Pentagon on Friday, military officials laid out a minute-by-minute account of the bombing that killed 11 US Marines, a sailor and a soldier, who were screening the thousands of Afghans trying to board flights leaving the country after the Taliban takeover.

The bottom line, the officials said, was that those who died had wounds that were "so catastrophic” that they couldn't be overcome.

They said that earlier thoughts that it was a complex attack involving gunfire turned out to be unfounded.

Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack.

“A single, explosive device killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members by explosively directing ball bearings through a packed crowd and into our men and women at Abbey gate,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command.

“The disturbing lethality of this device was confirmed by the 58 US service members who were killed and wounded despite the universal wear of body armour and helmets that did stop ball bearings that impacted them, but could not prevent catastrophic injuries to areas not covered.”

