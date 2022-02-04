At least seven people were killed after a plane crashed near Peru's famous Nazca Lines, the transport ministry said.

The tourist plane, owned by the Aero Santos tourism company, was carrying five tourists and two crew members when it came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon, it said in a statement on Friday.

There were no survivors among the seven onboard, which a diplomatic source told AFP included two Chilean tourists.

Brigadier Juan Tirado, a firefighter in Nazca, said the plane crashed near an airfield in the city. “There are no survivors,” he said.