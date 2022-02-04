Earlier this week, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores took an extraordinary step by filing a lawsuit against the National Football League (NFL) and three of its teams – the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Dolphins – alleging a pattern of racist hiring practises.

Flores, who is Black, says the NFL “is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation”. For Black Americans, the reference of “plantation” evokes the history of chattel slavery.

In a surprising move, Flores was fired by the Dolphins last month despite leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons, a first for the franchise since 2003.

He filed a class-action suit on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court and alleges that the Giants engaged in a “sham interview” process with him in January for their head coach vacancy only to fulfil the Rooney Rule.

Adopted by the NFL in 2003, the Rooney Rule states that teams must interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching vacancies.

In the 58-page suit, Flores alleges that he was offered a $100,000 bonus for every game the Dolphins lost under him during the 2019 season to secure a higher draft position in 2020. He was told that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was “mad” after the team’s victories as it was “compromising [Miami’s] draft position.”

Flores says that he was “treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with” and subsequently cast as an “angry Black man”.

Flores also alleges that renowned New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick “mistakenly disclosed” to him in a text message exchange on January 24 – three days before Flores was set to interview with the Giants – that the organisation intended to hire former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The Giants officially announced Daboll’s hiring two days after interviewing Flores.

Flores said Wednesday on CBS Mornings that he experienced a range of emotions, including “humiliation, disbelief, anger” following Belichick’s messages.

“I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am in football, to become a head coach, for 18 years in the league,” Flores said, “to go on what was gonna be or what felt like or what was a sham interview, I was hurt.”

The Giants co-owner John Mara said the organisation’s hiring process and consideration of Flores was “serious and genuine”.

“We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Flores was under the mistaken impression the job had already been awarded,” Mara said in a statement.

Both the candidates hired by the Broncos and Giants are white with no head coaching experience.

Flores is still a candidate for two head coach vacancies with the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans. He said he does not intend to drop the suit if hired by either franchise, insisting he is speaking up in order to effect change throughout the league.

Flores’ suit states that he is seeking, among other changes, increased influence of Black individuals in hiring, as well as incentivising the hiring and retention of Black general managers, head coaches and coordinators.

“I know there’s sacrifice, there’s risk to that, but at the end of the day, we need change,” Flores said.

“This isn’t about me. It’s bigger than football. This is about equal opportunity for qualified Black candidates – not just in football but everywhere, in all industries.”