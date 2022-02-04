WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
Witnesses and an army spokesman blamed the attack, which killed at least three people, on a Ugandan armed group which has pledged allegiance to Daesh.
Daesh claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
More than 1,200 people were killed in similar attacks in 2021, according to United Nations figures. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 4, 2022

Daesh has claimed responsibility for freeing about 20 prisoners during an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province this week.

According to a statement published on Friday by the SITE Intelligence Group.

US-based SITE Intelligence Group, which follows militant websites, republished a Daesh communique on Friday that claimed fighters had stormed and looted the town of Nobili before breaking into the jail and recruiting prisoners into its ranks.

"The soldiers of the Caliphate attacked a post of the Crusader Congolese army in the town of Nobili, near the Ugandan border, two days ago, causing its personnel to flee," the statement said, adding that "they were able to free nearly 20 Muslims detained in the prison there."

READ MORE: Uganda, DRC widen military operation against Daesh-linked militia

RECOMMENDED

Witnesses and an army spokesman blamed the attack, which killed at least three people, on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - a Ugandan armed group which has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Daesh has branded the ADF, alongside fighters in Mozambique, as its "Central Africa Province" (ISCAP), although the two groups are operationally distinct.

The United States attributed the deaths of 849 civilians to the group, which it calls Daesh-DRC, in 2020. More than 1,200 people were killed in similar attacks in 2021, according to United Nations figures.

READ MORE: Several civilians killed in DRC by Daesh-linked militants

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US