A faction that played a leading role in protests in the uprising that toppled Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir in 2019 said it was refusing to meet Volker Perthes, the UN special representative to Sudan.

In a statement on Twitter, the Sudanese Professionals Association faction on Friday accused the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), which Perthes heads, of failing to condemn Sudan's October 25 coup and siding with military leaders.

In recent weeks the United Nations has been holding consultations in an effort to help achieve a negotiated solution to Sudan's political crisis.

"We continue to receive requests from a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders to meet with us and engage in the UN-facilitated consultations process," UNITAMS said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"UNITAMS launched this process to support a Sudanese-owned solution to the political deadlock after the 25th October coup which UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) has explicitly condemned."

